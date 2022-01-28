To address cheating, college instructors are changing how they teach (EdScoop)

"To combat cheating, which increased with online and hybrid learning during the coronavirus pandemic, instructors changed how they designed courses and communicated with their students, according to a survey released Wednesday from the education publishing company Wiley. That included writing more open-ended test questions, assigning more projects and discussing consequences more frequently."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Faculty have been shifting their pedagogy to address cheating, rather than relying on proctoring software to ensure academic integrity. Solutions include open-ended test questions and learning that is project-based.