Tightrope Launches Cablecast VIO Stream for Online, OTT Publishing

The What: Tightrope Media Systems has unveiled Cablecast VIO Stream, a full-featured, automated solution for bringing live event streams and on-demand video to the web, social media, and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

The What Else: VIO Stream’s brandable, turnkey web pages let users showcase their VOD clips, live streams, and program schedule in consistent content portals with minimal effort. A comprehensive set of APIs is also available for customers wishing to integrate dynamic schedules, live streams, and VOD playlists into their existing websites. VIO Stream lets producers keep complete control of their viewers’ experience, unlike free video services that insert advertising or may suggest undesirable third-party content after playback.

VIO Stream’s seamless multi-platform publishing workflow makes it simple for users to achieve platform ubiquity of their live streams and VOD library without additional work. As live or file-based content is added or scheduled through VIO Stream’s intuitive interface, the system automatically performs any required transcoding for online and OTT delivery, and updates the live event schedule on their bulletin board and website. VOD collections on all platforms can be automatically populated through rich metadata capabilities and saved search criteria. Users simply add each program or event once; VIO Stream automatically publishes it everywhere and dynamically updates all content portals and apps.

Used in conjunction with Tightrope’s Screenweave LIVE cloud service, VIO Stream can also live-stream or record conferencing sessions from tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, incorporating such meetings into organizations’ web and OTT destinations while simultaneously sending them to YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

Additional VIO Stream features simplify operations and enhance audience experiences. The system can be managed remotely through VIO Stream’s responsive, mobile-friendly web interface, enabling comprehensive control from anywhere. IP input streams and NDI sources can be brought into VIO Stream directly for live playout or recording, while integrated graphics tools enable sophisticated branding. VIO Stream’s digital bulletin board displays program schedule information and can dynamically integrate external data sources such as weather and social media feeds. VOD chaptering lets viewers skip directly to desired sections of long videos, while documents such as meeting agendas can be embedded alongside the related media.

“Many public sector organizations, institutions, and enterprises already offer VOD content or a live stream through social media or their website, but OTT platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV have become very significant for reaching viewers,” said Steve Israelsky, president of Tightrope’s Cablecast Community Media division. “VIO Stream makes it easier and more efficient for them to present their content online in a branded, professional-looking format, while effortlessly extending their reach to OTT devices through the same workflow. From city council meetings and high school sports to worship services, users can broadcast live streams of their scheduled activities while building a rich library of VOD content.”

The Bottom Line: Extending the “add once, publish everywhere” efficiency of Tightrope’s Cablecast broadcast automation solution to organizations that don’t have their own television channel, VIO Stream enables local governments, schools, churches, and businesses to dramatically expand the public’s access to their content with ease.