Tight talent market drives Amazon's plans to split HQ2 (Education Dive)

"E-commerce giant Amazon plans to divide its second headquarters, dubbed "HQ2", between two cities with each hosting 25,000 employees, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited a person familiar with the situation. An official announcement could come as early as this week."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed is uniquely positioned to skill up the workforce of the future, so it should come as no surprise that institutions have had a major impact on Amazon's decisions for HQ2 locations.