Thursday, Sept. 22 - New Era UC&C Virtual Event – REGISTER NOW!

The hybrid workplace is here to stay, and hybrid/HyFlex classrooms are on the rise. Access four engaging panel discussions covering the most important topics relating to unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) in the new era workplace and higher education environments.



Get ready to learn and be inspired by AV/IT industry experts, technology designers, architectural designers, and consultants. Gain an insider’s view of new technologies available today and in the pipeline that will shape UC&C in new-era environments.



These panels are designed for AV/IT managers and directors, the C-suite, technology consultants and integrators, architectural designers, and facilities managers needing to ideate, plan, implement, and measure for today, tomorrow, and the future.

Four Engaging Sessions and 12 UC&C Experts

AV Technology's Cindy Davis moderates four sessions designed to cover the most important topics relating to unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) in the new era workplace and higher education environments.

The UC&C Higher Ed Stakeholders

A people-first approach to planning, training, and implementation. A panel of educational technologists, AV/IT managers, space designers, and solutions providers discuss best practices in working with instructors and other stakeholders to ensure technology serves and enhances the pedagogy. We discuss balancing synchronous and asynchronous teaching/learning and how to engage students in the hybrid and HyFlex classroom to set them up for success.

Mark Bonifacio, Director - Business Management, B2B Business Unit at Sony Electronics

Linda Jerrett, Executive Director, Learning & Event Technology Services & Strategic Initiatives at Boston University

Timothy Mackie, Senior Field Systems Engineer at Yamaha Unified Communications

The Higher Ed Hybrid Classroom and Meeting Spaces

As AV/IT managers and directors implement new solutions this fall, we learn what has been working and what technology solutions are defining the next-gen hybrid classroom and campus meeting spaces. The time is now to support successful outcomes by encouraging in-class engagement through immersive and active learning solutions while also ensuring parity through a quality audio and video experience near and far. We discuss how to measure and build upon success.

Ken Eagle, VP of Technology at Hall Technologies

Darryl Krall, Regional Sales Manager, Panasonic Connect North America, Visual Systems - Central & West at Panasonic Connect

John Vasaturo, Senior Account Manager at LG Electronics

Joe Way, Director, Learning Environments at the University of Southern California

The UC&C Workplace Stakeholders

A people-first approach to planning, training, implementation, and ongoing operation. A panel of meeting space designers, productivity experts, and solutions providers discuss best practices for encouraging collaboration for presenters and participants of hybrid meetings and how to become more efficient and effective. How stakeholders should work together to create an overall welcoming environment.

Sharath Abraham, Digital Workplace Consultant at Accenture

Gordon Wright, Director of WorkPlace at HOK

The Hybrid Workplace and Workforce

The hybrid workplace is not only a necessity today as workers continue the transition back to the office, but it is here to stay. Retaining valuable employees and recruiting new talent is dependent on whether the workplace is designed with enabling technologies. This panel discusses the new era workplace ecosystem, from managing, monitoring, and measuring hoteling and hot-desking to creating hybrid meeting spaces to ensure the best experience for presenters and participants near and far. Recent success stories highlight the new era of collaboration and a town hall experience that engages.

Paul DeLorenzo, Regional Sales Manager – Visual Systems East at Panasonic Connect

Jason Vossler, Product Consultant at Dell Technologies

Yasser Abdelkader, Sales Director, Sales and Integration at Solotech

