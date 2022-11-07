This Virtual Reality Suite Enables Carmakers in Three Cities to Collaborate

ST Engineering Antycip has partnered with Renault Group to design and integrate a powerful virtual reality suite for one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers.

Building on the companies’ previous collaborations in the VR world, and after a competitive tender process, ST Engineering Antycip was selected by Renault to develop a collaborative, 4K, powerwall-based solution which could be installed at Renault’s facilities in South Korea, India and Brazil.

“Renault France contacted ST Engineering Antycip as they are a historical client of ours in the automotive industry,” explained Johan Besnainou, ST Engineering Antycip's regional director for France and Spain, recalling the genesis of the project. “We got involved in the request for a quotation and won the tender thanks to our VR expertise, experience of working to budgets and track record of delivering high-performance AV equipment, as well as our international network of strong local partners, including in South Korea, India and Brazil.”

[How Analog Way and VISCON GmbH Enable VR Automotive Design for Hyundai] (opens in new tab)

The trio of installations, in Busan (South Korea), Chennai (India) and São José dos Pinhais (Brazil), utilize three identical systems comprising one powerwall, one high-end 5x2.5-meter screen and one plinth-mounted Christie 4K10-HS laser projector (opens in new tab). A PC cluster, monitor, desk, cabling, 5.1 audio system and wireless presentation hardware (Barco ClickShare) complete the solution, which was entirely sourced, designed and implemented by ST Engineering Antycip.

ST Engineering Antycip additionally sourced most of the AV equipment locally to help with the logistics and keeping within budget, with the company also providing training on the new system through its local partners in each country. “We used local suppliers to avoid delays—we didn’t want the products to get stuck at customs,” continued Besnainou. “We also found people to facilitate the installations locally, while offering our international expertise.”

The three powerwall systems, which run Renault’s own 4K-native software and content, will be used by the carmaker’s local teams for product design and review, and are also designed to collaborate with each other, as well as with Renault Group’s headquarters in Paris.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

The success of the project, across multiple countries and continents and involving several manufacturers, is testament to ST Engineering Antycip’s global reach and technological expertise, as well as its Gallic savoir-faire, according to Besnainou. “We are proud to have delivered this project alongside Renault France in three countries, working in partnership with local Renault teams to create prestigious spaces for automotive design using 4K resolution with VR capabilities,” he concluded.