"Dispelling loneliness. Building community. Helping college students share extra meal swipes with hungry classmates. There’s an app for that!"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Brilliant use of software for a more “socially minded” goal. (Though, the fact that students are going hungry should give all of us pause.) Bravo to Jon Chin, founder of Share Meals. Please read and share this story with coders and engineers who need a little inspiration.