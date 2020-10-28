These companies are redesigning 'Zoom University' (Education Dive)

"Forced to move classes online quickly this spring, colleges worked with what they had: the learning management system and generic videoconferencing software. Those tools did the job, but some in the education technology space saw an opportunity."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS

During the quick shift to remote learning this spring, many istitutions relied on Zoom for continuity. Now, as the shortcoming of the platform have been revealed, new videoconferencing platforms are being designed to serve the unique needs of higher education.