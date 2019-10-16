The Talk of Educause (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"The annual Educause meeting is loud, bustling, and flashy. Did I mention loud? It’s also a great place to take the temperature of a range of college officials and vendors concerned with technology and change in higher ed."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you couldn't make it to Chicago for EDUCAUSE this year, you don't have to feel out of the loop. This recap from the Chronicle of Higher Education will help you get up to speed on the latest and greatest edtech happenings.