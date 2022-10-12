The Skinny on SAVI's Multi-Million Dollar Expansion

“Our business is growing, as are the complexities and challenges facing the commercial AV industry," said SAVI Controls' CEO, John Dorsey on the announcement of its multi-million dollar expansion.

On October 12, 2022, SAVI Controls designer and manufacturer of commercial AV control, automation, and management solutions announced a new distribution center and systems testing laboratory (opens in new tab) in Carrollton, Texas. The expanded facilities enable SAVI to increase capacity and optimize operations. With over 50,000 square feet, the new distribution center provides ample space for SAVI products and partner lines, including LG Business Solutions commercial webOS displays, future product offerings, and improved delivery. The testing lab, part of an additional 30,000 square foot expansion, features an extensive array of system configurations for a wide range of applications, use cases, and environments, allowing SAVI to further improve quality control and customer support.

SAVI CEO, John Dorsey (Image credit: SAVI) "The distribution center and testing lab demonstrates our commitment to the industry – we’re maintaining healthy inventory to meet dealer demand, enhance delivery times and accelerate project installs.”

Dorsey added, "The opening of our new distribution center and systems testing laboratory demonstrates SAVI's commitment to dealers and business owners—we’re maintaining healthy inventory to meet dealer demand, enhance delivery times and accelerate project installs; we’re broadening our ecosystem, increasing our 3rd party integration, and providing proven product reliability.”



“The systems testing lab is only part one in a series that will expand our breadth and depth for system evaluations. Our quality engineers are working hard to expand our driver catalog, interoperability, and reliability to provide cost-efficient hardware and intuitive software—without sacrificing efficiency, power, or customer satisfaction,” said Derek Wilson, SAVI CTO.



Commercial AV is a rapidly evolving industry and SAVI is at the forefront with SAVI 3 (opens in new tab) – a user-friendly, full-scale AV solution that takes only hours, not weeks, to program. The distribution center and system testing laboratory come in part of a larger investment underscoring SAVI’s rapid growth in the market and its commitment to better serve its customers.

SAVI Systems Testing Lab (Image credit: SAVI)



SAVI 3 (opens in new tab) and the SAVI (opens in new tab) hardware line, including the Server Pro and the STREAM.One, are available for immediate purchase through Certified SAVI 3 Dealers.