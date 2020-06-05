The Role of IT and CIOs During this Time of Uncertainty (The EvoLLLution)

"Working and learning from home puts a strain on any technical support team. Even getting set up at home can be tricky, which is why institutions need to lay out a game plan for every possible obstacle that may come their way. CIOs can help write the playbook."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During the upheaval caused by COVID-19 campus closures, technology has played a more important role than ever before, offering continuity and connection for campus communities navigating the pandemic. Institutional IT teams and CIOs have done so much during the quick shift, and their roles will also be intrinsic to crafting contingencies for fall and beyond.