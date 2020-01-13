The Moral Imperative Driving Digital Credentialing (The EvoLLLution)

"Professional skills are becoming outdated faster than ever before and traditional education can’t keep up. So, what role must colleges and universities play in helping individuals keep up with the needs of industry? Digital credentialing has become a key player in upskilling employees before their skills become irrelevant. In this interview, Kathleen deLaski discusses the value of digital credentials, the impact they have on society and the challenges facing their broad proliferation."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's not just smart for institutions to embrace digital credentials — making them more accessible also serves the greater good, connecting more would-be students with learning opportunities.