The Integrated Experience: AVIXA’s Chairman Shares Insights on the Show and the Industry

Julian Phillips

Last November, Julian Phillips, executive vice president at Whitlock, assumed the role of chairman of AVIXA’s Board of Directors. We caught up with Phillips, who has been a member of the board since 2013, at InfoComm to chat about the latest AV trends and what AVIXA is up to as an organization.

Why is AVIXA focusing on the integrated experience?

Julian Phillips: I think we have to. We’re moving from the days of us just being functional designers—designing technology to meet a functional need—to being experience designers and solution providers for our customers. And that is more than just AV.

Why bring Integrated Life into the mix?

JP: I think generally the whole concept of integrated life is not just about what we do in the workplace, but what happens in our homes coming into the workplace. We have to be prepared to integrate not just into environments and space, but also to figure out how to integrate consumer technology into those spaces as well.

What are some of the trends you’re seeing in the industry today?

JP: The consolidation that’s happening in the AV industry is “get big, get niche or get out.” I see the big guys getting bigger—either through acquisition or partnerships. You can be very effective in partnerships and can start bringing value to the customer by bringing the partnership to them.

What about a trend at the show?

JP: Attendees are coming to InfoComm for insight rather than just viewing products and meeting people. Center Stage, which debuted at last year’s show, is an example of sharing insight to get the conversation moving. The more that we’re investing in these programs and new kinds of engagements, the greater the chance we’re going to attract more customers, create more demand and more excitement.

Any final thoughts?

JP: The community is more than the membership. It’s important that we’re actually touching a much broader community that touches AV in an ever-increasing way in everything that they do.