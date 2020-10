"The heyday for massive open online courses was studded with hype. So much so, the New York Times even dubbed 2012 the “Year of the MOOC.” Advocates for the courses would point a finger at the unaffordability of traditional education, promising that MOOCs could offer cheaper, more innovative alternatives."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how approaching MOOC design with inclusivity from the get-go will help your courses be truly accessible and inviting to a broader array of learners.