The future of immersive learning (eCampus News)

"Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), multimedia and other technologies are transforming educational models, especially in engineering and creative disciplines such as architecture, visual effects and graphic design. This white paper highlights how university students, administrators, faculty and IT staff can use powerful workstation technologies to support progressive, deeper learning approaches that can facilitate greater student potential and success."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Dell and Intel partnered with eCampus News on a deep dive into AR, VR, and other immersive modalities that are giving students more tools for hands-on learning. Will "immersive learning" supplant "active learning," or will it provide a salutary pedagogical complement? Check out this whitepaper for fascinating details.