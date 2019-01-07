The Evolving Transactional Nature of Credentialing: The Future of Alternative Credentials (via The EvoLLLution)

"As the distinction between learning at colleges, universities and workplaces continues to erode, credentials are supplanting the traditional role of the degree in terms of skills verification. Unlike the degree, credentials offer individuals the opportunity to showcase all aspects of “life-wide” learning, providing substantially more detailed insight into a person’s transferable abilities for both the classroom and the workforce."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the credentialing movement continues to gain momentum, it offers learners, especially those who are already in the workforce, the opportunity to amp up their skills on a granular level while also giving them concrete recognition for their work.