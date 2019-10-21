The Era of Shift Disturbers: Why A Modern Credentialing Framework Needs to Happen Now (The EvoLLLution)

"Adapting to the Future of Work demands an evolved labor and postsecondary ecosystem, built on responsiveness and student centricity. At present, employers are trying to address significant skills gaps. But students are unable to effectively communicate the value of their qualifications to employers, leading to under-employment, unemployment and significant lacking productivity. This is what’s becoming known as the Quiet Crisis, and colleges and universities need to act now to create an evolved postsecondary system that’s more tightly integrated with the Future of Work."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of standardization could go a long way for the credentialing movement. As non-traditional students work to build out their schools, they need to be able to show the value of the credentials they've earned. A standard framework could help fill the gap.