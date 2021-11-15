The educator’s imperative: Creating intentional inclusivity in the digital classroom (THE Campus)

"Online teaching is about more than just the right technology. It is about building an inclusive online learning environment through relational and humanistic approaches that welcome diversity of all types. Let me explain why this welcoming approach is so important to me – and how educators can use it to create their own meaningful, humanistic classrooms."—Source: THE Campus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Fostering an inclusive learning environment is just as important when classes take place online. DeVry University's Willie Willborn shares five tips to help educators foreground inclusion and help all students succeed.