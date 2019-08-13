The critical role network performance monitoring plays on campus (eCampus News)

"Today’s colleges and universities are working hard to groom the leading IT pros, data scientists and network engineers of tomorrow, preparing them for a connected world and tech scene that’s already vastly different than it was only a half decade ago. But despite emphasizing the importance of following the scientific method, not all schools are practicing what they teach when it comes to managing the networks that increasingly support all facets of campus life."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus network performance is critical for institutional success, which underscores the importance of monitoring — it helps schools stay ahead of the issues, form solid expectations, and resolve outages quickly.