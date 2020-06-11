The COVID-igital Divide (Inside Higher Ed)

"As people take to the streets in the U.S. and around the world to protest systematic racism, universities are also taking a deep look at the ways that they have been impacted by and may be complicit in the inequitable structures around us. Only weeks after finishing spring semesters and terms unexpectedly delivered entirely online, universities are now beginning to ask if the move online in response to COVID-19, while enabling students to finish classes remotely, may have exacerbated inequities that already existed in the system, and, in some cases, increased them."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

The quick shift to online course delivery was necessary when physical campuses closed, but it has also widened the digital divide. Read how we can better support all students by considering differentiated access upfront.