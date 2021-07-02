The 5 Factors Driving Indiana’s Record Enrollment Surge (University Business)

"Indiana University credits its projected record-breaking freshman enrollment numbers on several factors, including the nearly 20% rise in Pell Grant recipients, who could get a further boost if the federal program is expanded."

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Accelerated by the pandemic, the trend of decreasing enrollment is nearing a breaking point for many higher education institutions. Indiana University may have found a remedy, with projections of a 17 percent increase in fall 2021 enrollments over the previous year. This article explores some of the strategy the university is employing to draw students to its campus.