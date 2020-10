"Texas’ state agencies and state-funded higher education institutions will soon have access to a suite of training resources to ensure their technology is developed with accessibility in mind."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Accessibility isn't just a good idea to facilitate equity — it's legally mandated. We hope more states follow Texas's lead and invest in tools that can help IT teams ensure the accessibility of university resources, with solid sets of tools and best practices.