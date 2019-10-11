Texas A&M System Using Analytics and Coaching to Help Students Return to School (Campus Technology)

"A new systemwide initiative at Texas A&M University is working to help "stopouts" — students who have left school without completing a degree — return to college. The institution has partnered with ReUp Education, a startup that combines advanced analytics and hands-on coaching to identify, recruit and support reentry for stopout students."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We usually think about analytics as a way to shore up student success and boost retention, but this is taking it a step further, identifying students who left school before finishing their degrees to help connect them back with their course of study.