Telestream Unveils Latest Version of Wirecast

The What: Telestream has announced the latest version of Wirecast, its live production and streaming platform for Mac and Windows.

The What Else: Wirecast’s Rendezvous peer-to-peer remote conferencing and multi-site production feature now includes a back-channel chat feature enabling behind-the-scenes messaging between hosts and guests. Replicating an on-set comms network, it helps keep programs organized and professional with no surprises during live events.

For Wirecast Pro, the new Shot ISO feature allows users to independently record any shot to disk including Rendezvous shots, audio-only shots, or any user-generated shots. This guarantees that original content is preserved when repurposing or further editing of content is required.

The latest version also supports Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) output using the Caller method with either x264 or Apple H.264 encoding.

The Bottom Line: According to the company, the new version is "filled with features that users have asked for as Wirecast continues to be relied on for remote production and live streaming as well as a capture source for further postproduction and editing."