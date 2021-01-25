Telepresence robots help nursing students train remotely (EdScoop)

"Finding a way to safely train nursing students is one of many educational tasks made more difficult by the pandemic, but a new program using robots at the University of Texas at Arlington may prove a viable alternative to in-person training."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In-person training is an important part of learning for many disciplines, but the continued pandemic has made that difficult. Read how telepresence robots are being used to offer a safe alternative to hands-on training to help nursing students learn remotely.