Technology Innovations on Campus Can Open the Door to Accessibility for Individuals with Disabilities (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Numerous technological adaptations have been utilized by higher education institutions to help individuals with disabilities. While American with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations require institutions to meet certain accessibility standards, these regulations can fall short in addressing the more specific needs of those who require mobility aids like wheelchairs. Whereas opening doors, roaming through campuses, and operating elevators are routine tasks for many people, this is not the case for all individuals with mobility limitations."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At Elgin Community College, the IT team tapped into assistive technology to make sure the needs of a professor with a disability mobility limitations were met. Thanks to their collaborative approach,benefits have been provided to the entire campus community, making the institution more accessible for students, faculty, and staff.