Topics

Taking Your Student from Information Searcher to Wikipedian (Campus Technology)

By ()

"W. Gardner Campbell reminds us that in the early days of the World Wide Web, developers hoped to build a platform where information is not merely stored and searched — it would ultimately be created in an interactive, linked, and connected environment."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, students use Wikipedia when researching topics, but some faculty encourage students to push farther and actually contibute to Wikipedia entries. Read how this brings a different level of accountability to the educational process.