Symetrix Chooses AVL Media Group for Distribution in Canada

Symetrix has appointed Quebec-based AVL Media Group as its sole distributor throughout Canada.

AVL Media Group’s Steve Kosters (left) and Andrew Hope (Image credit: Symetrix)

“Canadian customers look for high-value, high-quality products that offer long-term reliability and clear value,” said AVL Media Group managing director, Andrew Hope. “The combination of AVL Media Group’s strong national presence for sales, support, and service and Symetrix’s established reputation for high-quality reliable and scalable DSP solutions is going to be a huge success.”

“AVL Media Group has a great team in place who are enthusiastic about Symetrix,” added Ty Robinson, Symetrix international and sales operations manager. “We are really looking forward to our partnership with AVL Media and seeing how far they can take Symetrix in the Canadian market.”