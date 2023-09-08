SurgeX Unveils Vertical Series+

SurgeX is set to unveil its new Vertical Series+. This smart power distribution unit (PDU) pairs reliable technology integrators with the cloud-connected power quality analytics, fleet management, and risk prevention capabilities of SurgeX CONNECT.

The Vertical Series+ smart PDU is ideal for space-efficient power distribution, quality assurance and comprehensive power management. Its unobtrusive yet powerful design offers integrators a versatile solution that can be easily installed with or alongside rack-mounted equipment. Suitable for today’s most connected environments, from smart homes to meeting spaces, the Vertical Series+ comes in 8, 16, and 24 receptacle configurations, simplifying cord management and allowing integrators to power all devices within any rack configuration.

[Simplified Systems through Standards]

Part of the SurgeX Protect + Connect family, the Vertical Series+ is fully IP-controllable with SurgeX CONNECT: An innovative cloud-based solution enabling monitoring and managing power health for fleets of compatible SurgeX devices. With SurgeX CONNECT, integrators can control, configure, and deploy connected devices from a centralized dashboard. This software can be accessed from anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity to monitor, identify and alleviate recurring power issues. As a result, customers and integrators alike save time and money with reduced truck rolls, troubleshooting, and downtime.

The Vertical Series+ offers robust analytical software, sequencing and monitoring capabilities, including remote power down and reboot, sequencing, power cycling, advanced scheduling, and auto-ping. The Vertical Series+ is compatible with popular control systems for seamless integration in residential and commercial applications. The combination of these features complements power quality systems and supports integrators in keeping systems up and running without interruptions, failures or glitches.

[Welcome to the AV Renaissance]

“The success of AV ecosystems relies on specifying consistent, reliable power quality solutions and long-term risk alleviation through comprehensive management. As integrators grow their portfolios and tackle new categories, however, an influx of new technologies often leaves rack space at a premium,” said Chad Russell, director of residential sales at SurgeX. “We’ve continuously evolved the SurgeX product line to help integrators put protection and control where it counts: Whether installations are protected by our Branch Circuit, Standalone UPS or other Protect + Connect solutions, we look forward to showing our customers how the Vertical Series+ will complement their projects with intelligent, flexible power distribution.”