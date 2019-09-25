Supporting Underprepared Students in the Online Classroom (Faculty Focus)

"Engaging students through a computer screen requires a unique approach to pedagogy and innovative course design. The feeling of “getting it right” typically involves a good deal of testing and modification given the wide array of design formats and technology tools available, not to mention the varying needs of students, many of whom are underprepared for online learning..."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Let's get real: some students aren't prepared for learning in online environments. How do we help these learners build the skills they need to stay engaged and complete their coursework? Faculty Focus shares how to handle common problems.