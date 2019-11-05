Supporting The Adult Learner Lifecycle Through Prior Learning Assessment (The EvoLLLution)

"Adults are knowledgeable.

Personal, professional, academic and informal learning occurs with life experience. They all have competence and can demonstrate learning. Yet traditional and popular higher education interventions (i.e., courses, degree programs) are not necessarily set up to recognize, validate, or offer opportunities for adults to demonstrate their knowledge. Perhaps unknown to the general public – and not necessarily well-developed at some institutions – is a longstanding practice which exists to support, validate and facilitate credit awarding for demonstration of learning from adults."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to better support adult learners at your institution? Don't miss the advice in this article on prior learning assessment to help better support them on their educational journey.