Student coaching pays off at Loyola University New Orleans (eCampus News)

"Many student success initiatives in higher education focus on meeting the needs of students who are most at risk of dropping out. Loyola University New Orleans has flipped this script by giving every first-year student personalized coaching—and the percentage of students who return for their second year is now at an all-time high."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Personalization isn't just a nice feature, it can boost student success and improve an institution's retention numbers in big ways. An experience enhanced with a personal touch is helping Loyola's student coaching program keep students on track.