St. Anne’s Family Services Creates Greater Audience Engagement—Here's How

St. Anne’s Family Services recently installed a massive 165-inch MAXHUB Raptor Series LM165A07 LED display in its conference center to meet the needs of the Los Angeles community.

For more than a century, St. Anne’s Family Services has strived to provide high-quality supportive housing programs, early childhood education, along with mental health and family-based services to more than 2,100 families annually across Los Angeles County. Encino, CA-based Technology Design Group (AKA Video Conferencing Store), an AV systems integrator that specializes in videoconferencing, was contracted to install the new video display system at St. Anne’s Family Services. Steve Jennings, CEO of Technology Design Group, played an active role in the deployment of the new MAXHUB Raptor Series display. He discussed the project and his reasons for selecting MAXHUB.

“The MAXHUB LM165A07 165-inch Raptor Series display was installed in the conference center at St. Anne’s Family Services this past June,” Jennings explained. “This space is used for a wide range of events, but central to this activity is the ability to clearly convey information. In addition to the wide range of activities that St. Anne’s Family Services use the space for, it is also rented out to businesses and others for large scale meetings. As the display is used primarily for video conferencing and presentations, the ability to connect a wide range of sources to it was crucial.”

The MAXHUB Raptor Series LM165A07 165-inch display addressed several challenges that existed in the room prior to its deployment. “Previously, this space had a projection screen with a large projector at the back of the room facing the front stage area," Jennings said. "The brightness and resolution were not great, particularly with the house lights on in the space. The client’s biggest complaint, however, was that presenters could not stand in front of the projected screen area because the light emitted from the projector was blinding, coupled with the fact that the presenter would block the images on the screen. Now, with the MAXHUB video wall in place, the presenter or presenter table can be placed anywhere in the room—without interfering with the material shown on the display.

“The MAXHUB display, with its 4K visuals, exceptional color accuracy and depth provides stunning imagery that grabs the audience’s attention and keeps them more engaged. This is accomplished in part because of the display’s rich feature set. The MAXConfig software provides intuitive control and access to the display’s interactive features via one’s laptop or tablet—making it easy to use real-time annotations, have control over what gets shown at any point in a meeting, adjust volume, and many other features. Equally important, the entire system is very well laid out, and this makes it much easier for installers to get everything setup and operating correctly.”

With many products that offer the sophistication of the MAXHUB Raptor Series display, technical questions inevitably arise. Hence, capable and responsive technical support and customer service is crucial. Here too, Jennings was very impressed with MAXHUB. “The MAXHUB sales and support team have been terrific. We initially had questions about the display to ensure it would address the various concerns of our client and later during installation, we had questions about how to best implement certain features. Both before and after the sale, the MAXHUB support staff were there to address our concerns. They were always very responsive and ensured that we got the information we needed—when we needed it.”

With the new MAXHUB Raptor Series display fully operational, Jennings reports the entire experience has been positive. “We worked with the catering manager and IT department to come up with a completely automated AV system that includes Shure microphone arrays with audio voice lift, multiple audio zones, video conferencing hardware with multiple camera views, and wireless presentation capabilities. Because of the MAXHUB’s all-in-one design, the video wall can run as a stand-alone backup system if ever needed, with video and audio capabilities built into the unit. The MAXHUB Raptor’s design ensures that any event will be a success.”

“The introduction of the MAXHUB display has brought a remarkable transformation to our conference center programs," concluded Jorge M. Alcocer, director of food services and the Conference Center at St. Anne's Family Services. "It has not only elevated audience engagement but also streamlined our operations, enabling us to deliver an even more impactful experience. We are thrilled with its seamless integration and user-friendly design, which has greatly enhanced the effectiveness of our offerings. Overall, this MAXHUB display was a great investment, and we are extremely happy with the product.”