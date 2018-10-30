Sr. Instructional Designer (Johns Hopkins University)

Institution: Johns Hopkins University

Post date: 10/30/2018

Location: Baltimore, MD

Job Summary:

The mission of the Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality is to continuously reduce preventable harm, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the value and equity of care around the world by advancing the science of patient safety and quality through discovery, implementation, education, evaluation, and collaborative learning. The Senior Instructional Designer leads work groups in developing learning experiences. S/he will work collaboratively with the JHU faculty, subject matter experts, external partners and instructional design staff to design, develops, and deliver traditional, fully online and blended courses, as well as technology-enhanced instructional materials in support of this mission.

