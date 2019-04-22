Sony Treats Every Day Like Earth Day

Sony celebrates Earth Day with festivities across its North American sites, including ECO fairs, E-waste initiatives, environmental movie screenings, and giveaways of plants and sustainable gifts.

But April 22nd isn't the only day Sony celebrates green living—earlier this year, the company was recognized as a leader in combating climate change for the fourth consecutive year by the CDP.

Sony has established what it calls a "Road to Zero" plan, striving to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the life cycle of its products and business activities by 2050.

"For many years, Sony has been an industry leader in actively addressing climate change and other environmental issues," said Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO, Sony Corporation. "We have positioned these initiatives as one of our pillars of our societal contribution from a long-term perspective. At the same time, we are also proactively taking measures to assess and minimize the impact of our overall business activities such as semiconductor manufacturing on the environment."

Sony is a member of the RE100 global initiative, aiming to use 100-percent renewable electricity for all of its business sites by 2040. "By joining RE100, we hope to contribute to the expanded usage of renewable energy not only within Sony but by the industry at large," said Yoshida.

"Sony is at the forefront of cutting edge innovation and this commitment shows the global marketplace that renewable energy is the future," added Helen Clarkson, CEO, The Climate Group.

Sony is also committed to what happens to products after they're out of the company's hands. "Responsible manufacturers must consider what happens to their products after use, and product recycling is fundamental to us here at Sony," said a company executive. "But designing products for disassembly and recycle is just the start of our post-consumer responsibility. In North America, we work with locally established recycling programs to encourage take-back and recycling of end-of-life products."

To learn more about Sony's green initiatives, visit https://pro.sony/ue_US/support-services/product-recycling.