Solotech Appoints Four New Sales Representatives

Solotech, number 10 on SCN's 2017 Top 50 Systems Integrators, has appointed four new sales representatives to increase the company's presence in Canada; an increased market share in Canadian markets is a part of the company's growth plan

Peter Chartrand is now business development representative in the greater Ottawa region. New at Solotech, Chartrand will be in charge of developing new and existing business accounts in the corporate, sports arenas, government, and theatre segments.

Alexandre Piquette has been hired as business development representative in the greater Quebec City area. Piquette will be responsible for developing new and existing accounts in the educational, recording studios and musical instrument segments.

Left to Right: Peter Chartrand, Alexandre Piquette, Philippe Giron, and Frédéric Senay.

Solotech has also hired Philippe Giron as business development representative in the greater Montreal area. New at Solotech, Gironwill be responsible for developing new and existing accounts in the corporate, government, and institutional segments

Frédéric Senay, who has been with the company for over 10 years, has been promoted to director of sales in the Montreal head office. In this new role, Senay will be in charge of overseeing internal and external sales with the objective of significantly growing Solotech’s integration business and market share.