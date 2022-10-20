Solid State Logic Launch 16 Channel ORIGIN Mixing Console: What to Know

Solid State Logic (SSL) has expanded its ORIGIN range with a new 16-channel variant. ORIGIN 16 has the same features, intelligent hybrid workflows and SSL sound quality, all in a smaller footprint. Ideal for project studios, music technology schools and colleges, as well as producer rooms or smaller record/mix facilities, ORIGIN 16 brings the dream of an SSL studio closer to a broader range of users who crave the legendary sound and advanced workflow of SSL.

ORIGIN 16 is a go-to solution for a hybrid, DAW-based workflows where console automation is not required. Sharing the same center section as the bigger 32 channel variant, ORIGIN 16 draws on traditional in-line consoles for inspiration, while leveraging SSL's latest analogue design.

"We are thrilled to extend the ORIGIN range, offering no-compromise SSL quality to an even broader range of professionals. For its size and footprint, we are confident there is no other analogue console on the market today that offers superior performance or value.” said Nigel Beaumont, managing director of Solid State Logic.

[Solid State Logic Helps a New Zealand University Make Connections] (opens in new tab)

Simple signal flow, advanced features

ORIGIN 16's simple signal flow and layout make it easy to understand and use, while features such as channel direct outputs, a fully balanced electronic architecture and precision bargraph meters make it an ideal companion for even the highest quality converters and the most demanding professional production applications.

Similar to its larger sibling, an innovative modular center section allow ORIGIN 16 to adapt to different applications—for instance a tracking console with additional boutique analogue processing to its 19-inch rack center section, or a more digital/analogue hybrid approach with screens and controllers such as the SSL UF8 Advanced DAW Controller—all of which are easily reached from the listening position. ORIGIN 16's ultra-low power consumption and innovative power saving features equal lower operational costs for smaller rooms and musician-based project studios.

[35 Best Audio Products to Ensure High-Quality Sound] (opens in new tab)

Stunning audio performance

(Image credit: Solid State Logic)

ORIGIN 16's PureDrive microphone preamplifier provides a wide range of sonic options, bringing unparalleled flexibility whether using it for tracking or mixing. Users can attain ultra-clean to driven sounds present in previous SSL mic predesigns, but also engage a warmer, more harmonically rich tone by activating the “Drive” function.

ORIGIN 16 also uses a classic SSL EQ design on its previous generations of consoles. The E-Series '242' EQ was probably the most popular EQ from the SL 4000 Series console range, and this design was also present in several SSL console designs that followed, including the G-Series. A built-in classic SSL Bus Compressor, with sidechain access and HP filter, make ORIGIN 16 the perfect solution for mixing and summing.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

ORIGIN 16 key features: