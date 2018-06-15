smartLINK Teams with Zytronic to Bring Interactivity to GEN 3 SmartKiosk

Zytronic has supplied smartLINK custom multitouch sensors powering a network of interactive kiosks located in five cities across the U.S. smartLINK designed its new GEN3 SmartKiosk as an easy-to-deploy platform for municipalities, communities, and mixed-use developments seeking to power smart city initiatives through interactive engagement, messaging, security, and intelligence-gathering.

A Zytronic touch sensor used in the smartLINK kiosk

Environmental sensors scan factors such as particulate matter, gasses, barometric pressure and temperature. 3D Wayfinding enables users to receive detailed geocached mapping data directly to personal devices. Video sensors gather data to analyze foot traffic, count auto traffic, measure traffic flow, identify and recommend alternate transportation options and solutions. Arrival and departure information for public transportation provides real-time status to users planning their daily needs. Ultrasonic sensors use sonar technology to run analytics and analyze background sound data. In addition, LiDAR technology is used to perform 360-degree laser scans to create detailed maps of everything within a 300-foot radius of the kiosks. The net result is to provide municipalities, communities, entertainment venues and mixed-use developments with the ability to activate, connect and communicate with citizens and visitors inclusively. Using relevant data designed to improve quality of life, the smartLINK SmartKiosk delivers a robust, engaging, fun, and informative 24/7 interactive experience.

The smartLINK kiosk in Newport, KY

Central to the SmartKiosk functionality are Zytronic’s patented multitouch sensors, which smartLINK integrates into a high-definition, 2,500 nit LED LCD. Displays this bright present engineering challenges regarding EMI and touch recognition. Zytronic’s patented and proprietary controller firmware enable flawless, low-latency interaction, delivering seamless touch interaction. The smartLINK GEN3 SmartKiosk—currently deployed in 55-inch and 75-inch configurations in Newport, KY, Lawrenceburg, IN, Sunny Isles Beach, FL, Pembroke Pines, FL and the City of South Miami, FL—enable people to learn about the surrounding area, play educational games, take selfies, and even contact the police in emergency situations. This all-weather, interactive functionality is made possible through hardware and software engineering by the smartLINK engineering group and with partners like Zytronic that deliver touch technology.

“Engaging with the public in any smart city deployment requires kiosks to be predictive, fun and functional and above all, reliable in all weather conditions,” said Steve Price, president and CEO of Priconics, the company working with the smartLINK management, engineering, and manufacturing teams to source critical display and sensor components within the new GEN3 SmartKiosk. “Zytronic sensors serve as the gateway to this interactive experience, enabling citizens and tourists to intuitively navigate a wealth of content and delivering meaningful interaction with the smartLINK SmartKiosk."

As these kiosks are in unattended outdoor locations, precautions have been taken to ensure they endure the rigors of everyday use. The Zytronic 5mm thermally tempered glass is durable and vandal-resistant, and its anti-glare etched surface treatment enables viewing in direct sunlight.