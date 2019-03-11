Small Colleges Grapple with the Future of Enterprise Technology (The EvoLLLution)

"Thirty years ago, small college technology officers faced a strategic question: Should they pursue a best-of-breed approach to administrative computing or would it make more sense to embrace an enterprise system that had the potential to integrate the majority of business functions within a single, seamless platform? At that time, the answer seemed obvious: Enterprise systems such as Banner, Colleague, Peoplesoft, Jenzabar were definitely the way to go."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Solutions that provided a good fit 30 years ago aren't necessarily the best option available today. Technological advancements have opened the doors to a wide range of possibilities, but weighing the options is no small task.