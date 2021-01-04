Siemon Appoints New President and CEO

The Siemon Company, a global network infrastructure specialist, has appointed Henry Siemon as the company’s new president and CEO. Carl Siemon, who has served as president and CEO since 1982, will continue to serve on the board of directors and will work with Henry and the leadership team as a strategic advisor.

Henry Siemon

Since joining Siemon in 2017, Henry has served as global director of supply chain focused on initiatives to improve the company’s operational capabilities. Henry earned his Bachelor’s degree with a focus on Economics from the University of Richmond and later earned his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. Prior to joining Siemon, Henry worked for Apple where he joined the global supply chain strategy team before leading its reseller operations teams for various products. Before Apple, Henry worked for Deloitte Consulting, advising clients on organizational and operations strategy.

“I am pleased and proud to welcome Henry as Siemon’s next president. We are fortunate to have a fifth generation Siemon family member willing and able to chart a clear course and steer the company into the future," said Carl Siemon. "I know that the commitment to quality and innovation which has come to represent the Siemon brand will be embraced and advanced by Henry."

“Carl and I often talk about stewardship, and how important it is in a family business for the chief executive to also be chief caretaker and to always be mindful of our responsibility to continuously improve and to have fun along the way," added Henry Siemon. "I am fortunate to take the reins of such a healthy organization and look forward to serving our company, customers, and partners in the years ahead.”