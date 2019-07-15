Shure Joins Microsoft Teams Certification Program

Shure Incorporated has joined the Microsoft Teams Certification program and is working to achieve certification for a select portfolio of Shure networked systems products.

Microsoft Teams provides a complete online meeting solution that includes online meetings, live broadcasts, Microsoft Team Rooms, cloud video interoperability, and audio conferencing. Whether it’s a corporate conference room, special event venue or higher education campus, sourcing a dependable audio solution that provides clear audio while also integrating with leading collaboration technologies is important for successful communication.

Designed for such demanding environments, Shure microphones and digital signal processing products are engineered to provide premium audio suitable for a variety of rooms and applications.

“We are excited to announce that several of our core products are in the process of becoming certified for Microsoft Teams,” said Chris Merrick, director global systems marketing at Shure. “Joining the Microsoft Teams certification process is a clear indicator of our intention to provide best-in-class experience, compatibility, and reliability in the unified communications market.”