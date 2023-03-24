Shure Announces Key Officer Promotions

Shure (opens in new tab) has made several key promotions among its leadership teams. Jamie Griffin has been promoted to senior vice president of its operations division. Griffin joined Shure in 2016, following six years as director of operations at Lenovo. Since joining Shure, he has effectively led the company’s global manufacturing and distribution functions and worked to establish a supply chain that aims to get products in the hands of customers by employing a set of strategies known as “customer-focused fulfillment.”

Amid the challenges confronted during the COVID pandemic, Griffin continued to sharpen his focus on Associate safety while maintaining business continuity. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Limerick and an MBA from the University of Texas in Austin. He continues as a member of Shure’s Executive Staff.

Additional Executive Promotions

Althea Ricketts has been promoted to vice president of corporate initiatives, including responsibility and accountability for the company’s Diversity and Inclusion programs, corporate sustainability, and program management. Ricketts joined Shure in 1992 and has held positions of increasing responsibility across more than three decades, including roles in Global Marketing, U.S. Sales, International Sales, Customer Service, Strategic Planning, and Global Support Services.

Christine Soske has been promoted to vice president of corporate quality. Soske joined Shure in 2015 and is today responsible for all of its global quality activities, including Corporate and Supplier Quality, Product Conformance and Lab Services, Global Compliance, and Quality Systems. In addition, she also directs quality functions at Shure's manufacturing plants in Mexico and China.

Additional Associates Promoted and Named Officers: