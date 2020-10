"Shenandoah University will become the first college in Virginia to offer a degree in augmented and virtual reality, with an emphasis on the 'human experience' behind the technology and the creation of diverse careers within the VR market."—Source: EdScoop

The potential applications for immersive technologies covers a broad range of disciplines. Because of this, Shenandoah University's VR program will prepare students for jobs that cover different industries.