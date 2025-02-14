Sennheiser, Extron Introduce Enhanced Design Solutions Devices

Extron and Sennheiser's Design Solutions devices, Certified for Microsoft Teams, now include select control processors from Extron’s IPCP Pro xi Series and the new TeamConnect Ceiling Medium ceiling microphone from Sennheiser. Extron has worked with Sennheiser and Microsoft to support these new meeting space solutions that deliver an unmatched user experience, all while focusing on the security that is built right into the products.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Sennheiser and Microsoft continues to deliver new, secure conferencing solutions that are Certified for Microsoft Teams,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “We are confident that integrators will appreciate the exceptional quality and flexibility of these solutions.”

As AI-powered tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot transform workplace collaboration, clear and reliable audio has become more critical than ever. These tools depend on precise voice capture to effectively transcribe, analyze, and act on meeting content. The TCC M microphone from Sennheiser ensures every participant is heard clearly, regardless of their position in the room, enabling smarter, more productive meetings.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Extron to expand the range of solutions Certified for Microsoft Teams available to integrators," said Charlie Jones, Sennheiser's global partner relations manager. “With the rise of AI-driven tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot, clear, high-quality audio has become more important than ever. Our TeamConnect Ceiling Medium microphone ensures every word is captured with precision from anywhere in the room. Paired with Extron’s exceptional control systems, integrators can deliver smarter, more efficient meeting spaces for today’s workplace.”

To find the complete certified designs, featured solutions, and detailed information on the individual products they include, head to the Extron website. With Extron control for Teams Rooms, a single user interface is all you need to securely control every conferencing, audiovisual, and room function. Together, Extron and Sennheiser deliver complete AV and conferencing control for your enterprise, ensuring your spaces are equipped for the future of collaboration.

“A lot of high value content is created in meeting rooms,” said Albert Kooiman, senior director, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Certification and Customer Experience at Microsoft Corp. “By providing solutions that are Certified for Microsoft Teams, Extron and Sennheiser can help deliver on critical Teams AI features like speaker attributed meeting transcriptions and meeting recaps, that benefit all users.”