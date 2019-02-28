SDVoE Design Partner Training Approved for AVIXA CTS RUs

The SDVoE Alliance announced that it is an official AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Renewal Unit (RU) Provider. The online SDVoE Design Partner Program now offers AVIXA CTS RUs along with SDVoE certification. This online program, available through the SDVoE Academy, publicly recognizes experts in the creation of SDVoE systems that take advantage of AV-over-IP scalability.

The growing list of more than 300 Certified SDVoE Design Partners is published on the SDVoE Alliance website. End users interested in leveraging SDVoE technology to meet their business needs can tap into the expertise of this specialist community.

“With the future of AV being network centric, the importance of the right training, backed by AVIXA’s high standards for education, is paramount,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The SDVoE Academy provides entrée into designing with products from all 41 members in the growing SDVoE ecosystem as we work together to support the alliance’s mission of transforming the matrix.”

“Organizations like the SDVoE Alliance who invest in education resources enable AV professionals to continue to grow their expertise, and in turn, propel the entire industry forward,” said Amanda Beckner, CTS, vice president of learning. “We’re thrilled that the SDVoE Alliance recognizes the value of AVIXA’s CTS program and has made this commitment.”

For more than 30 years, AVIXA has administered the CTS program, which is recognized as the leading AV professional credential. There are three CTS credentials: general (CTS), design (CTS-D), and installation (CTS-I). There are currently more than 12,000 CTS holders and over 2,000 of those are CTS-D or CTS-I holders.

To obtain approval, RU programs must feature experienced instructors with clear evidence of qualifications in the session topic. Each class must contain at least one relevant learning objective or industry-related purpose, relate to a specific exam topic area and exam level, and conclude with an assessment tool to demonstrate participants have grasped the objectives. These criteria are vigorously reviewed by AVIXA’s Certification Renewal Committee.