SDVoE Design Partner Training and Certification Program Expanded and Updated

The SDVoE Alliance has expanded and updated its SDVoE Design Partner training and certification program. Short animation-based lessons help AV designers who know how to design matrix switch-based systems learn everything they need to know to take full advantage of SDVoE.

The SDVoE Design Partner curriculum has been augmented with three new modules and now includes a comprehensive introduction, plus sessions on the OSI model, the SDVoE API, network design, network topologies, SDVoE video modes, the codec triangle, and multicasting.

Those who complete the free program and become certified are ready to design SDVoE systems and provide guidance to integrators, installers, and end users in deploying high performance AV networks with advanced capabilities. The SDVoE Alliance publishes the list of certified SDVoE Design Partners so that end users can seek out design help and designers can attract business.

“More than 600 AV professionals have already been through the program and become certified SDVoE Design Partners,” said Matt Dodd, head of education for the SDVoE Alliance and CEO of Clavia Group. “We’ve tracked their progress and listened to their feedback to improve and expand the training modules and fill knowledge gaps as the industry transitions to the simplified AV architectures made possible by the SDVoE standard.”

“The fact that so many system designers, integrators, and end users have used the SDVoE Academy and the SDVoE Design Partner program is testament to the need for trusted resources as the industry melds AV and IT technologies,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We challenge current SDVoE Design Partners to refresh their expertise and test their knowledge with the new assessment and invite everyone in the industry to join our growing ecosystem that now includes 45 member companies with over 200 interoperable products."

The SDVoE Design Partner program is available online through the SDVoE Academy at sdvoe.org/academy. The SDVoE Academy app is available in the App Store for iOS and via Google Play for Android.

The SDVoE Alliance is an official AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Renewal Unit (RU) Provider. The online SDVoE Design Partner Program offers AVIXA CTS RUs along with SDVoE certification.