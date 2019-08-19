SDVoE Academy Mobile App Launches

The SDVoE Alliance's SDVoE Academy learning platform is now available in the App Store for iOS and via Google Play for Android. The SDVoE Academy app offers free, self-paced courses for AV professionals to help them develop the skills they need to take advantage of the latest technologies for AV signal management.

(Image credit: SDVoE Alliance)

Short animation-based lessons and case studies cover video and networking basics, system design considerations, and sales tips. There’s even a track that leads to SDVoE Design Partner certification. Although the focus of SDVoE Academy is on SDVoE technology, the only interoperable AV-over-IP standard capable of replacing the performance of a matrix switch, the lessons are broadly applicable to the world of AV over IP.

“Thousands of AV professionals come to the SDVoE Academy every month to augment the skills that have served them in the past with new learning to make the most of technological advances as the AV and IT worlds converge,” said Matt Dodd, head of education for the SDVoE Alliance and CEO of Clavia Group, the firms who partnered with SDVoE on the training. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer the full academy experience—an ever expanding repertoire of courses, captivating case studies, even SDVoE Design Partner certification—in an easy-to-use, convenient mobile app. No one else in AV is making education so easy to access.”

“Since inception, education has been a primary mission of the SDVoE Alliance,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Now, through the SDVoE Academy mobile app, system designers, integrators, and end users can work at their own pace, anywhere and everywhere, to discover how simple it actually is to enjoy the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet while benefitting from the performance of a matrix switch—4K video without compromise, without latency, and without image artifacts.”

The SDVoE Academy app is available in the App Store for iOS and via Google Play for Android. The SDVoE Academy is available online at https://academy.sdvoe.org/.