SCN Contributor Jay B. Myers Passes Away

Jay B. Myers, 66, passed away on Saturday, August 12, in Collierville, TN, after a months-long battle with cancer. A member of the SCN community, he was a regular "Viewpoint" contributor for years. He also wrote three books: Keep Swinging, Hitting the Curveballs, and Rounding Third and Heading for Home.

Jay worked at companies including Kodak and HP before he started Interactive Solutions, Inc. (ISI) in 1996. The company, which focused on AV and videoconferencing technologies, eventually grew to more than $20 million in annual sales. In his books, he shared stories of embezzlement and a partnership buyout, as well as other lessons he learned while running the business.

After Jay sold ISI in 2018, he performed public speaking engagements across the country, including a TEDx talk, and hosted three seasons of "Extra Innings," a podcast about the entrepreneurial journey featuring discussions with business leaders. He was a lifelong Yankees fan and avid University of Memphis athletics supporter.

Jay is survived by his wife, Maureen Myers, son Jordan (Alexis) Myers, daughter Katie (Kevin) Quinn, and granddaughter Ariana Myers, as well as his brother Chris Myers and sister Diane Edwards. You can learn more about Jay from The Daily Memphian. We offer our condolences to his family, and encourage you to read a bit of his wisdom here:

Life Lessons

Writing a Book Can Help Grow Your Business and Your Career

Customer Service Can Make or Break Your Business

Success Comes from Doing What's Right, Not What's Easy

The Lost Art of Professional Selling