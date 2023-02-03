SCN 2023 Stellar Service Awards Now Open for Entries

SCN’s Stellar Service Awards (opens in new tab) are back to recognize Pro AV companies leading the way with their stellar service. With the global landscape of service evolving at a faster pace than ever before, the importance of providing the most meaningful and effective services—both within your company and to your customers—is greater than ever. It's time for you to be recognized for making that impact.

Each year, these awards recognize behind-the-scenes efforts—from project management, to tech support, to training programs—and ensure they receive the credit they deserve for their contribution to the creation of successful user experiences.

SCN welcomes entries from both manufacturers and distributors in each category. To submit an entry, click here (opens in new tab). A $325 fee is required for entry to each category. Companies can enter into the running for as many categories as desired.

The SCN 2023 Stellar Service Awards will be voted on by SCN's readership audience of more than 39,000 unique monthly site visitors. Winners will be announced in the May 2023 issue of Systems Contractor News.

[Here are the innovators you voted as exceptional service providers in 2022] (opens in new tab)

"With the growing reliance on AV technology across multiple industries, delivering the most effective services—both within your company and to your customers—is more important than ever. It's time for you to be recognized for making that impact," said Mark J. Pescatore, SCN content director. "Our Stellar Service Awards are an excellent opportunity for manufacturers and distributors to showcase how well they deliver high-quality service to their clients."

Here is the list of all categories for this year's awards:

Best Design/Service Tools

Best In-House Training

Best Online Training

Best Project Management Tools

Best Sales Operation

Best Supporting Content

Best Tech Support

Best Website Dealer UX

To enter, review the categories above and be ready to select your category when you fill out the form. Each entry is $325. Entries are due by March 17, 2023.

Winners will receive either Platinum, Gold, or Silver marketing assets to use for company promotion, as well as a SCN Stellar Service digital certificate and dedicated editorial coverage across SCN platforms. Also, being a reader-voted award, nominations provide benefits even if you don’t win, as our vast audience will be able to read and recognize your nomination.

Click here to enter the 2023 Stellar Service Awards (opens in new tab).