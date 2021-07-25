Samsung, Partners Bring New Display Tech to D.C. Landmark

Under the project management of the Consumer Experience Group, Samsung’s dynamic smart signage, coupled with content driven by New Tradition, provides commuters and visitors up-to-the-minute travel, weather and safety information.

Samsung has partnered with New Tradition and the Consumer Experience Group to update the digital signage display technology in Union Station in Washington, D.C. Under the project management of the Consumer Experience Group, Samsung’s dynamic smart signage, coupled with content driven by New Tradition, provides commuters and visitors up-to-the-minute travel, weather and safety information.

[ Why Digital Signage and Wayfinding Technology Are Critical in a Post-Pandemic World ]

The collaboration keeps the landmark’s architecture alive by outfitting existing structures with upgraded displays that seamlessly fit into the 114-year-old building’s iconic design. Twenty-six kiosks outfitted with 65-inch UHD Smart Signage displays are distributed across Union Station’s three levels to serve as interactive directories designed and provided by TSI Touch.

The collaboration keeps the landmark’s architecture alive by outfitting existing structures with upgraded displays that seamlessly fit into the 114-year-old building’s iconic design. (Image credit: Samsung Electronics America)

In the train station’s historic main hall, six 75- by 63-inch 1.5mm LED displays offer advertising buyers a bright canvas to share their products with the thousands of people who visit Union Station each day. Top tier out-of-home advertising placements are constantly monitored, using SmartLink Vantage remote device management technology to ensure 100 percent uptime.

[ The State of Digital Signage in 2021 ]

“Union Station is one of our nation’s iconic landmarks and we are thrilled to be a part of its rich history,” said Mark Quiroz, vice president, marketing – Display Division, Samsung Electronics America.

The partnership, which began in 2020 with a goal to bring modern technology to an iconic landmark, delivers more than stunning displays. Together with the Consumer Experience Group, Samsung helped usher in a complete refresh of Union Station’s technical infrastructure from installation to the official handoff to New Tradition.

Samsung helped usher in a complete refresh of Union Station’s technical infrastructure. (Image credit: Samsung Electronics America)

“We’re very excited to bring top-of-the-line technology to history Union Station and to be able to offer our agency partners and clientele nothing but the best when looking to advertise in the Washington, D.C., market,” said Bret Richheimer, COO of New Tradition. He added, “Samsung’s crisp displays will help us stand out to consumers that much more during their commute through the station each day.”

[ Boost Your Business with Digital Signage Analytics ]

The Display Technology

IF Series: Samsung’s 1.5mm LED IF Series displays are a comprehensive solution with an improved LED experience for customers. By streamlining installation, presentation and management, businesses and advertisers alike can create and share content with minimal hassle. The hook-based design fosters a seamless installation, eliminating gaps while keeping all front and rear components visible and accessible for quick-turn maintenance.

UHD Smart Signage: Samsung’s 65-inch QHR Series display features UHD resolution with 700-nit brightness. The QHR series features Dynamic Crystal Display, using 10-bit processing for flawless color expression, and its HDR+ compatibility converts SD content to HDR quality for sharper contrast and more vivid colors, giving advertisers at Union Station more flexibility with their content.

(Image credit: Samsung Electronics America)

“We are grateful for our innovative partnerships with New Tradition and the Consumer Experience Group, which allow us to bring cutting-edge digital signage to the masses,” said Brett Unzicker, vice president B2B sales – LEES, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Through our collaboration, we are ensuring Union Station commuters receive real-time transportation updates in an impressively dynamic fashion.”

[ Assembling the Digital Signage Puzzle ]

“CEG has had a great relationship with both Samsung and New Tradition for quite some time and we were eager to put efforts together to deliver premium signage at the historic landmark location that is Union Station. The technology installed will truly set the signage apart from competitors in the industry,” said Jeremy Kolieb, principal of Consumer Experience Group.

Related Stories

Samsung Unveils Kiosk for Contactless Ordering and Payment • Samsung’s all-in-one Kiosk includes a 24-inch HD display, receipt printer, credit card terminal, scanner, and NFC tap pad, with self-ordering kiosk software from GRUBBRR.

Re-Harnessing the Signage Wave • According to AVIXA's research, factors including an increasing need for directional signage are helping to bolster the digital signage market during the COVID-19 pandemic.