Sacramento State creates virtual hangout to combat social isolation (EdScoop)

"California State University, Sacramento launched a virtual hangout space for students, staff and faculty to combat social isolation during COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced last week."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A traditional in-person college experience can be full of spontaneous social interactions on campus. With the shift to remote education during the pandemic, some students have felt lonely and isolated, missing the opportunities to engage with peers outside of academic time. To help keep the campus community connected, Sacramento State has created Chill Cloud, a virtual space to foster social interaction.